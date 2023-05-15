The controversial film The Kerala Story managed to cross Rs 100 crore on the ninth day of its release on May 5, 2023. Despite becoming the fourth Hindi film to enter the club of Rs 100 crore, the screening of the film has been cancelled in UK cinemas.

The release of the film has been thrown into disarray after it failed to receive classification from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for its scheduled debut on May 12. The film was set to be screened in Hindi and Tamil across 31 cinema halls in the UK and Ireland, but out of the blue on Friday all cinemas stopped allowing sales of tickets from their websites, and all shows were cancelled.

According to BBFC, the movie is still undergoing the classification process and it will be available for screening once it has received an age rating and content advice. Despite facing the setback, the movie has already been approved for its release in USA, India, Australia, Canada, and Ireland.

After the screening got cancelled, the viewers who have purchased the tickets expressed their disappointment on social media.

Meanwhile, in the UK movie classification is mandatory and it’s necessary for films to receive a rating from BBFC before the release.

Moreover, the lead actor of the movie, Adah Sharma is receiving huge appreciation for the film. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and others in key roles. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made the film tax-free in the state.