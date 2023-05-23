GUWAHATI: Television actor, model and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput’s death has appeared as a shock to the television industry. The actor was found unconscious in his house and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to reports, Rajput was not well since few days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment.

The maid of the actor noticed it and informed the building’s security guard and later he was rushed to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared him to be dead.

The official also said that they have not found anything suspicious regarding his dead so far. The body has been sent for autopsy by registering is as an accidental death report (ADR). The actor used to stay with his roommate. The cause of the Rajput’s death is still unknown.

Many celebrities such as Suyyash Rai and Varun Sood took to social media to express their shock and grief and paid tribute to the actor.

Taking it to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Varun wrote that he just heard the news of the death of Aditya Singh Rajput. The news has shaken him. He is not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few but he hopes that everyone is safe and healthy.

The actor hailed from Delhi and had moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of being an actor. Some of his films include Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He also participated in shows such as Splitsvilla 9 and acted TV projects like Love, Code Red, Bad Boy Season 4