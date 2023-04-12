Mumbai: Indian singer Lucky Ali issued an apology on his Facebook page for a now-deleted post.

He had claimed that the name “Brahman” originated from “Abram.”

The post received backlash, prompting the O Sanam singer to explain that he had only intended to promote unity between different groups of people.

In his latest post, Lucky Ali expressed regret for causing distress and anger among his followers.

He clarified that his goal was to bring people together, but he acknowledged that his words may have been misunderstood.

He promised to exercise greater caution with his social media posts in the future.