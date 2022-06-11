New Delhi: Singer Justin Bieber has revealed that he is suffering from facial paralysis after cancelling shows in Toronto and Washington this week.

The 28-year-old singer said in an Instagram video that the condition is due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, BBC reported.

As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face.”

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious. As you can see”, he further demonstrated in the video.

He said, “It will go back to normal. (It will take) time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”

Earlier this week, Bieber’s Justice World Tour – which began in February – announced three shows would be postponed.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the Canada-born singer said in the three-minute video, indicating the right side of his face.

Bieber added that he has been doing facial exercises to “get back to normal”, but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.