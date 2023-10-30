Guwahati: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has been conferred with the ‘Imtiaz-e-Jamia’, the highest honorary award of Jamia Millia Islamia central university in Delhi on Sunday.

The central university in Delhi was celebrating its 103rd foundation day Sunday. Vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar inaugurated the newly constructed centenary gate, following which the award was conferred to Tagore.

“From the moment I entered the university, it was an emotional roller coaster for me…My work reflects 60 years of being in the public eye, and it’s heartwarming to see the kindness people have shown to me,” Tagore, who was chief guest on the occasion, said in her acceptance speech.

“I am grateful to be honoured by the first female Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University,” she added.

Imtiaz-e-Jamia is the highest award of Jamia Millia Islamia, given to recognise the contribution of Indians towards the betterment of society.

Several students and professors were felicitated during the event for their achievements.