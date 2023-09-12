Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan continues to shatter box office records.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

Jawan reached milestone just five days after release.

With this, Atlee-directed and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has become the third Bollywood film in 2023 to cross Rs 300 crore mark in India.

On Monday (September 11), the film collected Rs 30 crore in Indian market.

With this, the total domestic collection Jawan reached a whopping Rs 316.16 crore.

Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On Sunday, day 4 of release, Jawan grossed a total of Rs 81 crore.

It was the highest single day collection ever in history of Hindi cinema.

On Thursday (September 07), the day of release, Jawan collected Rs 75 crore.

Jawan collected Rs 53 crore on Friday (September 08, Day 2).

On Saturday (September 09, Day 3) the film earned a total of Rs 77 crore.

Jawan is the fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in India.

Jawan has been directed by Atlee – his first Hindi film.

It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Besides Kenny Basumatary from Assam, the film also stars Shahrukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (extended cameo), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Filming for Jawan took place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.

Soundtrack and background score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

JAWAN GLOBAL COLLECTION

Jawan became the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

It took the film just four days to reach this milestone.