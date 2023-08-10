Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday gave a sweet reply to a fan who asked him about his monthly electric bill.

Khan, who frequently hosts an online chat with fans on Twitter through his #AskSRK sessions, was ask about this curious question by one among his many fans across the world.

“@iamsrk. aapka ghar ka light Bil Har mahine Kitna Aata…..(What is the amount of the electric bill in your house every month)??? #AskSRK,” a fan tweeted

The actor, in reply to this question, said that the rays of love lights up his house and from there they get electricity. He also jokingly replied that he doesn’t get any electric bills.

“Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata,” Khan tweeted.

Shah Rukh, who recently dropped an action packed teaser of his upcoming movie Jawan, today shared a brand new poster of the film featuring himself, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The movie is releasing worldwide in three languages i.e. Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on September 7, 2023.

Amid much buzz around his new movie, Khan today shared his happiness with his fans by showing an eagerness to host an #AskSRK session with them.

“So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan,” he tweeted.

Khan, who returned to the big screen after four long years in January 2023 with Pathaan, is now all set to rule the movie screens again with his majestic character on Jawan.

Directed by Atlee and written by Sumit Arora, Ramanagirivasan, Jawan is an upcoming action thriller produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film, which was initially set to be released on June 2, was later postponed due to the post-production work.