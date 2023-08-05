Hansal Mehta is back with another intriguing story Scam 2003: The Telgi Story after the massive success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story. The teaser of the Scam 2003: The Telgi Story was released by Sony Liv on Friday.

The teaser plays the famous dialogue ‘ desh mai sabse bada financial scam hua Rs 5,000 crore ka. 2003 ka scam ittna bada tha ki mathematics ka zero kaam padh jaye Rs 30,000 crore.'(India witnessed the biggest financial scam of Rs 5,000 crore in 1994 but in the year 2003, the financial scam of Rs 30,000 crore was so huge that even there was a scarcity of zero in mathematics).

The dialogue saying that mereko paise kamane ka koi shauk nhi hai kyunki paisa kamaya nhi banaya jata hai has caught the attention of the people ( I do not have the desire to earn money as money is not earned rather it is made).

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story was adapted from the book Reporter ki Diary by journalist Sanjay Singh. The web series is based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi who has committed one of the biggest scams in the history of the country that spread across multiple states and shook the entire nation. Gagan Dev Riar will be playing the role of Telgi and will be streaming on Sony Liv from September 2.

Some of Hanshal Mehta’s films include City Lights, Aligarh, and Simran. His last web series Scoop features Karishma Tanna which portrays the story of a journalist who was sent to prison after being falsely accused in Jyotirmoy Dey’s murder case back in the year 2011.