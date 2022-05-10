Globally renowned santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is no more.

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 84.

He was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past six months and was on dialysis.

Shivkumar Sharma along with flute legend Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia composed music for a number of films.

His works included music composition in films such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the santoor maestro.

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

