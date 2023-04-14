Superstar Sanjay Dutt’s film KGF Chapter 2 recently completed one year and the actor became nostalgic remembering about the challenges that he had to face while shooting for it.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt posted a heartfelt message on the occasion of the completion of one year of the film.

In a series of tweets, Dutt wrote, “Working on #KGFChapter2 has been an incredible experience for me. As some of you may know, I have had my share of personal challenges, and at times it seemed like the road ahead was too difficult to navigate. However, being on the set of KGF Chapter 2 and seeing the passion and dedication of everyone involved in the project inspired me to overcome my challenges and emerge stronger and better.”

“From the moment I stepped on the set, I was welcomed with open arms by the talented cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. @TheNameIsYash is now a brother to me, and our director #PrashanthNeel is an incredible talent who I’m sure will go on to do great things,” he added.

Besides expressing his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film, he also thanked his fans for their support.

“As the film completes a year, I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that we have received from all of you. Your support has been the driving force behind the success of KGF Chapter 2, and I cannot thank you enough for it,” he wrote on Twitter.

The film which released in 2022 was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirangandur.

Sanjay Dutt popularly known as Sanju Baba made his debut in Kannada with KGF Chapter 2 playing the menacing role of Adheera which was inspired by the series Vikings.

Moreover, the actor will now be seen acting in the Tamil film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.