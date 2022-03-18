Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly met former Pakistan Army chief-turned President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

Murtaza Ali Shah, a London-based reporter of Geo News had tweeted on Thursday about Sanjay Dutts’s meeting with Pervez Musharaf, with the photograph.

After that, the picture has gone viral on various social media platforms, and is doing the rounds on the internet.

Former President Pervaiz Musharraf and Indian actor Sanjay Dutt in Dubai pic.twitter.com/eR67WHFbgB — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) March 16, 2022

In the picture, Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanjay is pointing towards something.

It is still not known as to why and when Sanjay Dutt met Pervez Musharaf in Dubai. Some people claimed that Sanjay Dutt and Pervez Musharraf met accidentally.

Musharraf, the former military ruler, has been facing several legal cases in Pakistan, and left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment. He has not returned to Pakistan during the last six years.

He was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India.