Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and producer KK Radhamohan have been served a legal notice for their upcoming film Ruslaan.

The legal notice claims that the film with a similar title was released in 2009 and the re-use of the title could lead to legal consequences.

Notably, the lead actor, Rajveer Sharma who was the lead actor in the 2009 movie ‘Ruslan’ had sent the notice through his lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh.

The notice demands that Sharma and Radhamohan abstain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie.

The trailer for Ruslaan was released on Friday across various platforms and is set to hit the theatres soon.

The film also stars Telegu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra.

However, the legal notice has created a major hurdle for the release of the upcoming movie and the producers are yet to respond to it.

The trailer portrays Aayush Sharma in a fearsome avatar in the dramatic video.

The actor made his film debut with Loveyatri in 2018 and was last seen in the movie Antim: The Final Truth released in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2009 movie ‘Ruslan’ also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.