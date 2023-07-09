Salman Khan’s Big Boss OTT 2 began in June with 13 celebrities.

The reality show was earlier planned to be run for a period of six weeks but has now been extended for another two weeks.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman Khan informed that the makers of the reality show have decided to extend the show for another two weeks as the audience has been enjoying the show and the platform is getting a large number of viewers.

However, as the show is now pushed for a fortnight, the new finale date is August 13.

The contestants are now planning new game plans for the extended period.

The makers will also be introducing a couple of wildcards into the house that will increase the drama of the show.

Evicted contestant Palak Purswani is also set to go back into the house but there is no clarity if she would enter the Big Boss house as a guest or wildcard.

Apart from it, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite disappointing.

Salman Khan advised Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev for playing the game safe and also advised Bebika Dhurve for moving on from the Jad Hadid issue.

Salman Khan also invited Shafaq Naaz to boost the confidence of Falaq Naaz and play the game with zeal and enthusiasm.

Another shock came with comedian-host Cyrus Broacha pleading Salman and the Big Boss team to evict him from the show.

Cyrus shared that he has not been able to sleep and with the scarcity of food, his health is getting affected.

He also said that his diabetes is now in the borderline making him feel worried.

As Cyrus kept on saying about leaving the show and even told Salman that he will touch his feet, on this Salman said that he would have to pay a hefty penalty if he leaves the show voluntarily.

This made Cyrus to stop cribbing and decided to stay in the show.

Moreover, according to sources, Salman Khan recently opened up about his interactions with the contestants and said that he would not be tolerating any kind of disrespect and violence in the show.