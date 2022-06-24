Hollywood actors Robert Pattinson and Amber Heard have been declared as the “most beautiful persons in the world”.

According to reports, Robert Pattinson and Amber Heard have the “most beautiful faces in the world”.

Hollywood actors Amber Heard and Robert Pattinson were declared the “most beautiful persons in the world” by using a traditional face mapping method.

Reports say, Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London used an ancient face mapping technique ‘Phi’ to discover who has the most beautiful face in the world, back in 2016, and after her research, it is now stated that actor Amber Heard is the “Most Beautiful Woman in the world” and The Batman actor Robert Pattinson is the “Most Handsome Man in the world”.

‘Phi’ is a Greek face-mapping technique, also known as the Greek Golden ratio of beauty 1.618, which is used to calculate how much perfect the face is?

Using this technique Dr Silva found Amber Heard’s face to be 91.85 percent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio, thus the “most beautiful woman in the world”.

Kim Kardashian followed with 91.39 percent and Kendall Jenner at the fifth position with 90.18 percent.

Using the same method, Dr Silva declared Robert Pattinson as the “most handsome man in the world” with 92.15 percent accuracy.

Actor Henry Cavil with 91.64 percent accuracy and Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt with 90.55 percent and 90.51 percent respectively stood at third and fourth positions.