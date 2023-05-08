Superstar Rajinikanth unveiled his first look from the film Lal Salaam on Sunday. The film features Rajinikanth in a cameo role directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Taking this to Twitter, Lyca Productions, revealed the first look of the actor as ‘Moideen Bhai’ from the film. The actor looked stylish in a kurta pyjama along with sunglasses. The look is going viral over the internet.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth who has returned to direction after almost half a decade and is directing her father in the film shared on social media that she is honoured and blessed. The entire team of Lal Salaam always wanted the blessings of his father, Rajinikanth. The poster revealed that Thalaivar will play the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Lyca Productions shared the poster in English and Tamil and called Rajinikanth ‘everyone’s favourite Bhai is back in Mumbai.’

Meanwhile, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is aiming to make a grand release this year

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is well known for her film 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe released in 2021. He is currently working on the action-comedy Jailer directed by Nelson. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10, 2023.