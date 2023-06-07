Pyaar ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime beau Ashesh L Sajnani in a close-knit Gurudwara wedding on Wednesday. The wedding festivities started early in the afternoon.

Sonnali Seygall decked up in a blush pink saree and full-sleeve blouse as she walked under the floral canopy. She paired her wedding attire with silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery. Sonnalli walked the aisle with her dog Bounty dressed in an ethnic attire.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the pre-wedding festivities started on Monday. The couple had a mehendi ceremony. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Sahil Salathia, Seygall and Sajnani’s close friends from the industry were all present dressed in ivory and white for the wedding. The wedding was attended by filmmaker Luv Ranjan, actors Sunny Singh, Sahil Salathia, Shama Sikandar and many other well-known people from Bollywood industry.

The actor will have a grand reception on June 8. The Mehendi ceremony was attended by Sahil Salathia, Karan V Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Rohan Gandotra that took place at Seygall’s residence.