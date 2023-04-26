Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently worked in an American spy-thriller Citadel which is creating a lot of buzz that is going to be released on April 28 on Prime Video. The team of the spy-thriller Citadel is traveling around the world and has recently landed in Los Angeles for the premiere of the Russo Brothers’ show. She was accompanied by Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Anthony and Joe Russo at Amazon’s Culver Theater for the premiere.

According to an interview, Priyanka shared what she did with first big pay cheque after her mother Madhu Chopra kept her first-ever pay cheque safe. The superstar said Popsugar that she bought her first car when she got her first big cheque. She also got herself a solitaire like a diamond. She buys jewellery for herself or a car whenever she got a big job or when she felt like celebrating an achievement. Even her parents used to always encourage her to celebrate whenever she had an achievement by buying things for herself.

The charismatic actor revealed that she kept a memento for herself from the set of Citadel. The actor revealed that she took a pair of red Louboutin shoes from this job which she is wearing in the first episode of the web series and they have a pride of place as she performed stunts with the shoes. Those shoes are actually lit up in my closet.

Meanwhile, for the LA premiere of the spy thriller, Priyanka decked herself in a chic fuchsia satin gown that had a cape attached to it. Richard Madden accompanied her and looked dapper in a black suit.

Talking about Citadel Priyanka said what charmed her about Citadel is the ambition of the show. The show is made on an incredibly large scale. Also at the same time, the show cross-pollinates countries across the world with local installments. The franchise of the show has been originally created but she did not know the story and she agreed to work on it.

Moreover, Citadel will get an Indian version from Raj and DK starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.