Actress Pooja Bedi tweeted about an old interview regarding her divorce from her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala. The actress slammed the media outlets for the misrepresentation of the headlines that recently published reports about her divorce based on her old interview. Pooja clarified that the story was shared from an interview taken in 2015 and was not with the intention of defaming her ex-husband and the father of her children.

Taking it to Twitter, Pooja wrote that headlines were so misleading and can cause chaos in situations there is no need to publish such news.

“Headlines can be so misleading! They can cause chaos, like in this situation, when there is no need for any. Always Look beyond the headlines… to see the bigger picture. It takes a set of positive eyes to see a situation in a positive light. Do u have that ability?,” she tweeted.

Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala got married in the year 1994 and got divorced in 2003.

Pooja also attached a statement along with her tweet. She said that an interview taken by Doordarshan in 2015, has been resurfacing with headlines on some overenthusiastic sites that is portraying her husband as someone bad. She continued by saying that it was her story of struggle and decisions and in no way meant to vilify the father of her children. His ex-husband has never neglected her children emotionally and has immensely contributed to their personal and educational expenses.

Meanwhile, in the old interview with Doordarshan Sahyadri, Pooja Bedi was asked about how she have built her life after her divorce from Farhan as she walked out of the marriage without any alimony. She replied that in those days, the court systems and laws were different and even the women’s rights movements weren’t as active as it is today. So, she decided not to fight and demand money as it will cause bitterness and the kids will suffer. She then started writing weekly columns and made money out of it. She then started receiving modelling contracts and became a brand ambassador and even hosted events.

Moreover, Pooja said that despite her divorce from Farhan, both of them share the same mutual respect and are fond of each other. The actress got engaged to Maneck Contractor in February 2019.