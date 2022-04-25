A police complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel for ‘cheating’.

According to the police complaint, Ameesha Patel staged an “extremely brief performance” at an event at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Ameesha Patel reportedly charged a heavy amount for the “extremely brief performance”.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel has defended herself in the social media by saying that the organisers of the event did not make proper arrangements.

Ameesha Patel said that she perceived a threat to her life.

Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..???? — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 24, 2022

However, there was no report of any scuffle or misbehaviour being meted out to her.

The police complaint against Ameesha Patel has been lodged by social worker Sunil Jain.