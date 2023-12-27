Guwahati: Famous South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite”, was found dead on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, Yonhap news agency reported.

The actor was found inside a vehicle at a park in central Seoul, the local police said.

The police earlier received a report from his wife that Lee had left home after “writing a memo akin to a suicide note.”

Lee, 48, had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

In October 2023, it was revealed that Lee was booked for internal investigation over suspected drug use. As a result, he voluntarily dropped out of No Way Out, an upcoming thriller drama serial that just started its production days before the revelation of his alleged drug use.

On October 24, he was charged on suspicion of using marijuana and psychoactive drugs, according to Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, and was summoned for questioning on the 28th.

Lee was also given a travel ban to prevent him from leaving the country during the course of investigations

Initial test results of Lee’s hair samples revealed that Lee tested negative for drugs, and further investigations were expected as of November 2023.

He briefly spoke to reporters in late October before entering an Incheon police station to meet with investigators.

“I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident,” he said at the time.

“I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment. Once again, I sincerely apologise to everyone.”

Lee married his girlfriend of seven years, actress Jeon Hye-jin, on May 23, 2009.

Their agency announced that their first son was born on November 25, 2009. The couple’s second son was born on August 9, 2011.