Guwahati: Comedian Chris Rock was slapped on the Oscars stage by actor Will Smith for a joke about Will’s wife.

The video of the incident went viral and have left the audience questioning what exactly happened?

Chris Rock had made a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith and compared her tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film “GI Jane”.

In the joke he even suggested she appear in a sequel.

Right after the joke, Will Smith moved up to the stage, slapped Rock and moved back to his seat leaving a moment of silence among the audience.

Taking back his seat, Will yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

Will may have been moved forward with the action because of this.

However, the action by Will was widely criticized on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, “Privilege is being able to commit an assault on live tv, allowed to return to your seat, and accept an Oscar like nothing ever happened. #oscars #WillSmith“

Another user wrote, “Be serious! Will Smith still deserved the award! Chris Rock was out of line for something he did on purpose. While Will Smith could have shown more restraint he was defending his wife and Chris Rock knew better.”

However, it is yet to be clear if Chris Rock will press any charges against Will Smith for the assault which was covered on live TV.