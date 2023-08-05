Over the course of time, Christopher Nolan has made some of the most influential and cinematically brilliant films of the past decade. What differentiate his work from others is the extreme cinematic visuals and background scores. The presence of next to accurate science fiction is also something we find in his work. Not only does he focus on the cinematic presence but also the scientific accuracy of his plot. Which is one of the reasons why Interstellar is considered to be such a master class?

Nolan’s latest work is Oppenheimer. A movie that has been hyped over and waited for more than over a year now. With its wondrous cast members and Nolan as director, it was expected to be one of the finest films of 2023. As it turns out, it is. Though I did not have the luck and opportunity of watching it on IMAX 3D screens, but even in a normal screen I felt as if I were living and breathing in every scene of the movie.

Surprisingly enough, it was revealed that Nolan used zero CGI in the film and the whole film was shot on 65mm IMAX cameras. All these news excited me even more for the movie.

What Nolan did through this movie is extraordinary. After watching it I have been trying to look for flaws, but there seems to be none. The plot is based on Oppenheimer’s life and his creation of a world destroying bomb. But the portrayal of the story by Nolan was brilliant. It felt more than just Oppenheimer. The film was successfully able to portray America, its desire to be better than others, its tendency of choosing violence to prove so, its hatred towards communism and all such things.

There is a certain moral dilemma in the film regarding the creation and use of the atom bomb. That very dilemma is symbolified through the presence of Einstein. Though shown less, his presence throughout the film is a vital one.

There are also certain historical references in the film. Even though the main focus of the film is Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, the film manages to let the audience know about the happenings of the war and the political scenario of the world at that time. At the end of the movie there is also a reference to John F. Kennedy. At certain times the movie humours us. It is not just a biopic, but at times a historical drama also.

Apart from the screenplay and the plot, the most beautiful thing about Oppenheimer is its astonishing cinematography and visuals. The visuals captivated the eyes of the audience. It may be because there was no involvement of CGI. Whatever the case, the scenes were refreshing and successful in showing the audience what Nolan saw.

Another win for the movie was its background scores. The music did not only touch the ears of the audience, it carried emotions to it. It played a vital role in making the audience feel the intensity and thrill of the scenes. It was able to portray Oppie’sstate of mind during his studying years. Overall it was a vital element to the movie, and it was successful in doing its job, thanks to Ludwig Goransson (Music Director for Oppenheimer).

The performance of the cast was world class. Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer is something the film enthusiasts will remember for a very long time. Starting from the expressions to dialogue delivery, Murphy’s performance was mind-blowing. Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. as Strauss were amazing. Specifically Emily Blunt’s performance in Kitty’s interrogation scene was one full of thrill and emotions. Matt Damon also did a great job as General Groves. Although Florence Pugh got a little screentime, she played her part as Jean Tatlock beautifully, and the audience got to see her play a different kind of role.

Three hours long, yet Oppenheimer never let the audience feel bored. With its every scene being as essential to the plot as the other and outstanding visuals, the audience is captivated for 3 hours.

The movie has a message. It often contrasts Oppenheimer with the Greek Titan Prometheus. How his decision to gift humans fire ended with him being tormented for the rest of his life. Such is the case with Oppenheimer. He opened the Pandora’s Box with the creation of a nuclear weapon. This tormented him for the rest of his life. Oppenheimer thought that the showcase of the power of the atomic bomb would bring peace to mankind, instead it lead to the rise of more conflicts over the years to come.

In what I believe is the most important scene of the film, we see Oppenheimer in a stage applauded by everyone related to the Manhattan Project, where he praises America and the bomb for serving its purpose.But at the same time we see a different picture, Nolan manages to make us feel the atrocities of war and the bomb in that scene itself. We see how Oppenheimer realises what he has done and how he has given them the power to destroy themselves. This scene carries the essence of the whole film and I believe Nolan has shown it beautifully.

Overall a masterpiece by Nolan. Looking forward for such films in the future also.