NEET MDS 2025 admit card to be released soon, how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the NEET MDS 2025 exam on April 15, 2025, as per the official schedule.

Registered candidates, who meet the revised eligibility requirements, can download their admit cards from the official website: natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode on April 19, 2025, and the results are expected to be announced on May 19, 2025.

NEET MDS is the sole entrance exam for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in India. It is used for admissions to:

50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

State quota seats in both government and private dental colleges

Armed Forces Medical Services institutions

Additionally, it serves as a screening test for BDS and MDS candidates applying for Short Service Commission in the Army Dental Corps. The only exception is AIIMS New Delhi, which conducts its own admission process.

Steps to Download NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the “NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card” link.

3. Log in using your user ID and password.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the hall ticket for exam day.

NEET MDS 2025 Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the NEET MDS 2025 exam, candidates must meet the following criteria:

1.Hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognized institute.

2. The institute must be registered with the State Dental Council, and candidates must have provisional or permanent registration.

3. A one-year compulsory rotating internship must be completed at a recognized dental college. The internship must be completed between April 1 and June 30, 2025.

Please note that appearing in the NEET MDS 2025 exam does not automatically guarantee a seat for MDS courses. Admission is subject to meeting all the eligibility criteria, medical fitness requirements, and additional criteria prescribed by the respective universities, medical/dental institutions, and authorities.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website and stay updated with the latest notifications.