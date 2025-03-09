CUET PG exam 2025: Admit cards out, download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate (PG) 2025.

Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The exam will take place from March 13 to April 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The 90-minute exam will be conducted in three shifts and will cover 157 subjects.

Steps to Download CUET PG 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the admit card download link

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Submit the details

The admit card will appear on the screen

Verify the details, including exam center, photograph, signature, and barcode

Download the admit card for future reference

CUET PG 2025 Question Paper Language:

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, with exceptions:

Language Papers: According to the respective language

MTech/ Higher Sciences Papers: English only

Acharya Papers: Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English)

Hindu Studies: Hindi and English

The CUET is conducted by the Ministry of Education and UGC for admission into postgraduate programs in central universities and other participating institutions.