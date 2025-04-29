Dimapur: The Nagaland government has framed the Nagaland Film Policy 2024, aiming to develop the state into a vibrant hub for filmmaking and cinematic tourism.

The comprehensive policy is designed to foster the growth of the film industry in the state, nurture local talent, create employment opportunities, and promote Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage on national and international platforms.

The policy was notified in a notification on April 5, an official statement said on Monday.

The policy aligns its definition of films under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and emphasises cinema’s role as a powerful medium for socio-political commentary and cultural revival.

The Nagaland Film Policy 2024 seeks to create a conducive ecosystem for filmmakers, develop filmmaking as an entrepreneurial profession, publicise the state’s cultural and historical heritage, promote cinematic tourism, and establish training and skill development initiatives.

It also aims to cultivate a film-friendly attitude through ease of business measures such as single-window clearances.

Additionally, to strengthen the industry’s infrastructure, the state will encourage the establishment of film and TV studios, post-production facilities, and miniplexes, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Efforts will also be made to set up film and television institutes, animation labs, and other media hubs. The policy also focuses on promoting Nagaland as a prime shooting destination, organising film festivals, and ensuring robust security for film productions. Measures for archiving local films and combating video piracy have also been outlined.

The policy aims to position Nagaland on the national and international cinematic map, showcasing its rich heritage and scenic beauty to the world.