Itanagar: The Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2023 beauty pageant has come to a close, and Nadek Nabam has emerged victorious.

The competition was tough, with 20 finalists who were all talented and deserving, but in the end, Nabum was crowned the new Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2023.

Nabam belongs to the Papum Pare district and she emerged victorious against Rachel Aran and Ibi Kena.

Also Read: Assam: Tokay Gecko released in Dehing Patkai

The spectacular grand finale event was held at Namsai in which DCM Chowna Mein attended as the chief guest along with the guest of honour Likha Maj who is a progressive farmer as well a leading entrepreneur of the state.

Rachel Aran was named the first runner-up, and Ibi Kena was named the second runner-up, both also demonstrating incredible skills and talent throughout the competition. The event was powered by Lakme Salon Naharlagun, and their support has been instrumental in empowering these young women to showcase their abilities.

Also Read: Assam| Elephants’ predicament continues in the name of rescue and rehabilitation…

The organizers also expressed their gratitude to Lakme Salon Naharlagun for their support and encouragement, which has helped the young women in showcasing their skills and talents.

The Chief Guest of the event was Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. In his address, Mein emphasized the diversity and unity of Arunachal Pradesh, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with its unique identity.

The theme for the Miss Arunachal Pageant, “Flaunting Diversity and Celebrating Unity,” complimented this sentiment perfectly, Mein added.

He further stated that although the state is making rapid progress in connectivity, roads, railways, hydro-power, and telecommunications under the double-engine government, the promising talent of Arunachal’s youths is more exciting to witness.