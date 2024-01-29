

Munawar Faruqui is one of the most loved Indian stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer who has fans from each corner of the world today.

The journey of Faruqui was tough and a controversial one.

Munawar Faruqui was born in Junagadh, Gujarat, India, on January 28, 1992. Faruqui lost his mother due to poverty after his family shifted to Mumbai from Gujarat after the Gujarat riot, 2002. He later lost his father too.

Faruqui developed an interest in stand-up comedy during his college days. He gained popularity through YouTube videos and live shows, often tackling social and religious issues with his humor.

In 2021, Munawar Faruqui was arrested for a stand-up video deemed offensive by some. The charges were later dropped. A BJP MLA’s son filed a case of hurting religious sentiment against Munawar Faruqui after which police detained Faruqui from stage.

Before BiggBoss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the reality show “Lock Upp” in 2022, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Later, Munawar Faruqui participated in “Bigg Boss 17” in 2023 and emerged as the winner, further solidifying his popularity. Faruqui received a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new Hyundai Creta car for his win.

Due to his love life issues Faruqui faced a lot of backlash during both the shows when influencer Ayesha Khan entered the BiggBoss house as a wild card entry. Recently divorced Faruqui’s long term girlfriend Nazila was also dragged into this matter and had to faced social media hatred.

Faruqui is known for his observational humor, dark comedy, and ability to connect with audiences. His music videos have also gained immense love from the audience.

Munawar Faruqui’s journey has been marked by both controversy and success. He is a talented comedian who has used his platform to speak his mind and challenge social norms. His recent victories in reality shows have cemented his position as a leading figure in Indian entertainment.