Bigg Boss returns with its latest season with more drama more twists, more romance and more fun based on the theme of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’ this time. Bigg Boss’s 17th season kicks off on Sunday, 15th October. The TV show will be telecasted live on Jio Cinema 24/7 and on colours TV, everyday 9 PM onwards. Here in this post you can read all the detail of Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss 17.

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has also participated in this season of the show. Munawar Faruqui is considered to be one of the best comedians of India currently. Apart from great comedy this artist has an impressive hand in writing. he writes songs, shayaris and rap music and sings as wel.

Recently he appeared on ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut which was telecasted on MX Player and won that show. after the he featured on some musical videos.

Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss 17

Munawar has facing hard times in his entire life and he claimed to learn everything in the streets. After loosing his mother at a young age to grow up in unimaginable poverty Munawar has gained success from nothing but his talent and patients.

In ‘Lock Upp’ his one liners and comic timing with his clever game plans stole the show and that is exactly what the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch in Biggg Boss as well.

