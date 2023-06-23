Bollywood actress Kajol in a recent video revealed that she was taking a break from her career when she was at its peak as her priorities were different but now things are changing.

In the video, Kajol said in a serious tone that she is looking for work. She also said that she got several offers from prominent people but she turned down the offers as she wanted to prioritise her children at that period of time.

Meanwhile, Kajol also says that she is scared and nervous competing with the new generation of people but is confident with the same time as she is equipped with the new skills and experiences that she got in life. As the video concludes, the actor said that she was talking from the point of view of her character in her recent web series The Trial –Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha.

Playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, the actor said that she had taken a break from her career when she has received several offers from eminent people when in that point of time her priorities were to take care of her children and perform the responsibilities of her mother but now the circumstances are different and she needs to restart her career. She is scared and nervous and have doubts that whether she would be able to compete with the young generation but at the same time she says that she has life experiences and new skills that make her much more capable of her comeback to work.

The upcoming courtroom drama, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife and is directed by Suparn Verma. The actor even posted a picture with a caption saying facing one of the toughest trials of my life.

The web series also stars Jisshu SenGupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheebha Chadha and Ally Khan and will be released on July 14.