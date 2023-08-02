Guwahati: Renowned Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found hanging in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday.

The police officials who have been investigating the case from different angles has currently suspected his death to be a case of suicide.

Desai worked as an art director and as a production designer for several Marathi and Hindi films.

Some of his well-known films where he was part of include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Lagaan (2001), Devdas ( 2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Desai has been awarded several National Film Awards for Best Art Direction in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas.

He has also been awarded Filmfare Best Art Director Award for several films. He opened ND Studios which hosted movies like Jodhaa Akbar in 2008 and Traffic Signal in 2007.

The art director has worked with eminent film directors like Ashutosh Gowaiker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.