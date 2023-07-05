Kangana Ranaut announced the release of Tejas on Wednesday. It will hit the theatres in October 20.

Sharing it on Twitter, Kangana wrote that the film will be released in the theatres on October 20.

“Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October.” she tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the lead role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. The film is produced by RSVP movies.

Directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas reveals the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill who aims instils a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation confronting the numerous challenges that comes in the way. The film also stars Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan and Veenah Naair.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on Cinemas on October 5, 2022.

Kangana, who plays the role of Tejas Gill, has played lead roles in many hit films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Thalaivii, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Judgemental Hai Kya, Panga, Rangoon, Fashion, Life in a Metro.