Guwahati: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reached Assam and is shooting her next film ”Emergency” here.

The actor known for her controversial remarks had recently visited Assam for location hunting before starting the shoot recently.

She visited sites like Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong to note suitable places for the shoot.

The actor on her Instagram Stories wrote, ”Ok, let’s do this. Commencing Assam schedule… #emergency”. She also posted a few pictures of the set.

Based on the real Emergency in India back in 1975, the film is written and directed by Ranaut herself.

She will be playing the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the film.

Actor Anupam Kher will play J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will play former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman will act as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry to play author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.