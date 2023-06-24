Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming movie Emergency. The teaser has been released on Saturday showing Kangana Ranaut in the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency is based on the story of the Emergency period declared in India from the year 1975-1977. Sharing the new teaser Kangana wrote, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people.”

Talking about the film, Kangana said that Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest period in the history of India that youngsters need to know. It is a crucial story and she want to thank her super -talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together with her. She is excited to portray this historical episode in the big screen. She concludes it by saying Jai Hind.

The film which was about to released on October 20, on the day of Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath will now be released on November 24. Directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhry in pivotal roles.