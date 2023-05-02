The Indian celebs who attended the Met Gala 2023 turned heads with their wonderful fashion statements in a venue that celebrates breathtaking and out-of -the box ideas or creativity of famous fashion designers of the world.

The Met Gala 2023 has been a highly glamorous night as it was held in full pomp and grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year, the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event was themed after the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s contribution to the fashion industry and was titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”

Among the various celebrities that attended the Met Gala this year, our Indian celebs has shown their fashion consciousness in bold ways with their stunning and unique choices.

Here are 4 Indian celebs that turned heads at Met Gala 2023-

Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiwadi actress Alia Bhatt showed up in her utmost graceful avatar at her grand Met Gala debut in a stunning pearl gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Her ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown embellished with 100,000 hand beaded pearls.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned up in the Met Gala 2023 in style in the iconic and classic black and white look. She wore a Maison Valentino ensemble that comprises of a black cady strapless dress with black bow detail and leather gloves along with a black faille cape with white bow. Meanwhile, her magnificent Bulgari jewellery had added a sophistication to her look.

Natasha Poonawalla

Executive director of Serum Institute of India Natasha Poonawalla made a striking fashion statement with her all silver bodycon gown that is high on shine and gives a total futuristic vibes. The custom made Schiaparelli gown with long, pointy edges framing her face made her look dramatic. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail which added an extra edge to the outfit

Isha Ambani

Businesswoman Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, donned a chic fashion statement in black one-shoulder gown with hand-embellished crystal and pearl detailing on the border with a long silk chiffon train in the same colour. The entrepreneur whose costume inspired by sari was designed by Prabal Gurung paired her gorgeous outfit with exquisite diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. The most unique thing that Isha carried to the Met Gala 2023 was a mini Chanel doll bag from the 2012 Paris Bombay collection that has been designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.