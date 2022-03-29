Guwahati: Will Smith has publicly appologized to comedian Chris Rock whom he slapped during the Oscars on Sunday.

Actor Will Smith acknowledging that his behaviour was unacceptable said, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

He added, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris”, he added.

Also Read: With no support from Assam’s Film Development Corporation, Himangshu Das uploads Goru on YouTube

Smith claimed that he was out of line and was wrong adding that he was also embarrassed by the incident.

Will Smith further added, “My actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologized to the “Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone” watching around the world.

“I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress”, he added.

It may be mentioned that Comedian Chris Rock was slapped on the Oscars stage by actor Will Smith for a joke about Will’s wife.

Also Read:

The video of the incident went viral and have left the audience questioning what exactly happened?

Chris Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and compared her tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film “GI Jane”.

Right after the joke, Will Smith moved up to the stage, slapped Rock and moved back to his seat leaving a moment of silence among the audience.

Taking back his seat, Will yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.”

Chris Rock even after the slap, kept calm and tried to proceed with the act.

He while reacting to the incident said, “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”