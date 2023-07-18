Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently revealed that she auditioned for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor auditioned for the role of Rupa in the film but the audition turned out to be terrible and never got the part.

During a recent interview, Kiara shared that, many years ago, she auditioned for a role in Laal Singh Chaddha but the film name was unknown to her. The audition turned out to be terrible and she did not want to see the audition though. When Kiara tried to confirm with her team that she auditioned for the role, they hid her face in embarrassment.

Earlier, Aamir Khan revealed that they were looking for a younger actor for the role of Rupa in Laal Singh Chaddha but the team of the film could not find the perfect fit for the role of Rupa and later ended up signing Kareena Kapoor for the role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the American film Forrest Grump that was released in the year 1994. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The film reveals the story of Laal Singh Chaddha, his extraordinary journey, and the problems he went through in his lifetime.

Kiara believes in giving auditions as she thinks casting is an important part of filmmaking as it helps to select the right cast for the film which adds more value. She continued by saying that it’s not being the better actor but who fits in the role.

Kiara has worked in many films including Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Good Newwz, Laxmii and Satyaprem Ki Katha.