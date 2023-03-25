American singer and actress Selena Gomez recently asked her fans to stop harassing and bullying the model Hailey Bieber on the social media platform.

Model Hailey Bieber has spoken for the first time on her alleged feud with Selena Gomez. In a recent post on Instagram, Selena shared Instagram stories saying that Hailey has reached out to her and she has been receiving death threats and hate statements. She asked the people to stop bullying and show kindness.

Later Hailey wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” she added.

She also urged everyone to be thoughtful before making social media posts and the words that we speak.

“Love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion,” she added.