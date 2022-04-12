Guwahati: ‘TechMilap’, a three-day technical fest has been organised by the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute Of Management And Technology (GIMT)-Guwahati from May 12, 2022.

The fest will be held from May 12 to 14 at the university campus.

The fest is open to students of all Schools, Colleges, Diploma and Engineering Institutes as well as Universities.

This event aims to provide a platform for the students of the region to showcase their technical skills, as well as promote the importance of self-learning, creativity, collaboration, teamwork, and the interchange of their ideas and knowledge in various technical fields.

This technical fest hosts an array of events like the “Robo-Dustinator” and “Robo-War” for those who are interested in Robotics and Innovations, “Code-2-Win” and “App-Venture” for Computer Programming enthusiasts, “Bridgecon” – a Bridge Construction Competition, “Model-O- Science” – a Science Model Competition, “Poster Competition”, “Project Exhibition” and last but not the least, Mobile / Computer Gaming Competition.

The events are categorized into two levels: one for Class IX to XII students and another for Diploma, Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate students.

Further information about the fest and registration can be found on its official webspage www.gimt-techmilap.in .