OTT platforms have gained huge popularity among teenagers and young adults.

With the emergence of OTT platforms, there are a wide variety of genres and many intriguing storylines in the web series.

As August is about to end, September has in pipeline release of some intriguing and thrilling web series and films.

From comedy to crime thriller, the upcoming month has some interesting series lined up for enthusiasts.

Here is a list of some web series and films that will be released in September:

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is adapted from the book of journalist Sanjay Singh’s Reporter’s Diary.

The web series is based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, who committed one of the biggest scams in Indian history that spread across multiple states and shook the entire nation.

The web series will be released on SonyLiv.

The Freelancer

The Freelancer is an action thriller that revolves around the story of the rescue mission of a married woman who has held captive in a war-torn country Syria.

The film stars Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

Friday Night Plan

Friday Night Plan is a story of two brothers who plan to attend a party as their mother goes on a business trip.

The film stars Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla and will be released on Netflix in September.

Wheel of Time Season 2

The second season of Wheel of Time is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Jordan.

The fantasy series will be released on Amazon Prime in September.

The first season of the intriguing series was released on 2021.