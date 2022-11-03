In a surprise announcement, a former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico in an official post on Instagram announced that they were married.

The couple, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín according to multiple reports met first at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand.

They both represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively.

After they made it to the top 10 of the pageant, both of them remained close friends on social media.

However, while they remained friends, the fact that both were dating was kept hidden from their fans.

While they did share romantic posts on Instagram and other social media platforms, the couple only recently revealed their marriage.

As per reports, the pair got married at the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 28.

Taking the news to their fans, the couple on Instagram wrote, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day.” (Translated from Spanish)

The announcement took their fans by storm with the wishes for them pouring on all platforms.