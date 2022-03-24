Every cinephile, artist and creative professional from the entertainment industry is well-versed with the importance of IMDb. It has become more relevant than ever, thereby showing artists’ & technicians’ works in films, shows, TV serials, OTT space and music videos. Founded by Col Needham in 1990, IMDb is no less than a resume that highlights the works of creative professionals. While the online database has information about all the artists and other technical crew, the biggest IMDb page having maximum filmography credits belongs to Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, an Indian filmmaker.

Many might not be aware, but Soi has been in the industry for almost two decades. Beginning his career as a casting director, Dinesh Soi established DS Creations™? in 2002. The firm has done a record-breaking casting and has been working relentlessly to give newer talents a platform to showcase their skills. For his spectacular work, the director carved his name in the India Book of Records in 2018 for the maximum castings of more than 4500 projects.

Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has also a record under his name in the Asia Book of Records for being the ‘Finest Casting Director’ with 5000 projects in 2019. Interestingly, later on the director was felicitated with Bravo’s International Book of World Records as the ‘Best Casting Director’ on accomplishing a whopping 6000 projects. The number of projects that Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has worked on rightly speaks about his work ethos and experience in India’s entertainment industry.

The IMDb page of Soi has got more than 800 projects under his name as a casting director and director. In less than three years, he has directed more than 50 music videos and has been associated with some of the biggest music labels in the industry. His best music videos include ‘Dil Tune Toda Hai’, ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’ and ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ to name a few. More so, Soi is also the only filmmaker to win the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films for Best Debutant Director for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

For the incredible success, the filmmaker on various occasions has expressed his gratitude towards his little daughter Maesha Soi. Since Soi turned Director in 2019, his firm DS Creations™? is now managed by his wife Sonia Malhotra Soi, Associate Gaurav Sharma and brother Deepak Soi. On the professional front, the director has got new music videos releasing soon that will feature newbies Arzoo Chahande and Priyanka Raut.

Moreover, there has been a buzz in the industry that the music video director is in talks with OTT platforms for a web series. There has been no confirmation yet, but the ace filmmaker is already beginning his shooting with a Hindi feature film that will roll in May 2022. As Dinesh Sudarshan Soi continues to expand his work, all eyes are on him with what new he has to serve to the music and cinema lovers.