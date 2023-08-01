Guwahati: HBO’s teen drama Euphoria actor, Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25 on Monday.

Cloud’s family said that they have to say goodbye with a heavy heart to an incredible human today.

According to reports, Cloud was struggling to deal with the recent death of his father and was facing mental health issues.

Cloud’s family said that the only comfort that they have now is knowing that Angus has now been reunited with his dad who was also his best friend.

They said that Cloud was open about the battle he was fighting regarding his mental health and his death is a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight on their own in silence.

The HBO series Euphoria is one of the most-watched series of all time. The show has depicted issues faced by American teenagers that involve drug addiction and sexual violence.

According to reports, the family also said that hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.

Cloud worked as a supporting actor in a college drama film, The Line. He also made a cameo appearance in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.

According to sources, Cloud was recently cast in Scream 6 and also finished working in a untitled monster thriller for Universal Pictures Project that will be released by next year.