Guwahati: United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his threat of imposing steep tariffs on films made outside the United States, claiming his country’s industry has been “stolen” by others.

The quixotic President’s observations came after he threatened a series of tariffs on on branded pharmaceutical products, furniture, as well as heavy trucks respectively.

Trump was back on his focus to the film industry, charging in a Truth Social post that other countries have taken business from the United States, “just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.'”

He criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom as “weak and incompetent,” adding that the state has been heavily impacted.

“In order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Trump didn’t provide further details on his plans, or a timeline for when these tariffs might be enacted.

Trump’s latest post echoes a threat he made in May, when he said the US movie industry was “dying a very fast death.”

Trump added he was authorizing the Department of Commerce and US Trade Representative to start the process of instituting a 100-percent tariff. The implications for the movie industry remain unclear for now.

Trump’s posts did not mention if television series, an increasingly profitable and popular sector of production, would be impacted.