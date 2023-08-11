Bollywood director Divya Khosla Kumar on Friday released the teaser of the upcoming film Yaariyan 2 scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Announcing the release of the teaser on Instagram, Kumar wrote in a caption, “Mamma your reaction would have made my day. Teaser of the film #Yaariyan2. The film will be released on October 20.”

The teaser of Yaariyan 2 depicts a close relationship between cousins which is more of a friendship. It also gives a glimpse of the Yaariyan song Sunny Sunny.

Yaariyan 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier, Pearl V Puri and Warina Hussain.

It is a story based on the journey of three cousins as they explore their bond of love and friendship.

The film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru portrays the different emotions of human beings that evolve with time.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari.

Divya Khosla Kumar appeared in a film like Satyameva Jayate 2 and in a Telegu film Love Today. She also directed films including Yaariyan and Sanam Re.