New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore Prevention of Money Laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Delhi police has asked Jacqueline to join the investigation on Wednesday.

She was asked to appear on Monday but due to some reasons, it was postponed.

She had written an email to the Delhi Police, requesting them to postpone her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. Her request was accepted by the police.

The Bollywood actress has been named as an accused in the chargesheet by Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200-crore extortion case that involves Sukesh.

The ED in the chargesheet has claimed that Jacqueline knew about Sukesh’s involvement past criminal antecedents but she “seemed to have conveniently overlooked or preferred to sideline the fact that he has strong criminal antecedents” and indulged in financial transactions with the accused.