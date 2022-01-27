The Delhi High Court on Thursday reduced the costs imposed on actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The Delhi High Court had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh in connection with a lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology.



A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh reduced the fine after the cine star volunteered to work with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) for the cause of marignalised women and children.



During the last hearing on Tuesday, the bench said it will consider reducing the fine on the condition that she should do some public work.

Her celebrity status should be implied for some good of society. She could do a programme for the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the court had said.



The bench also expunged the adverse remarks made against Chawla by the single-judge J.R. Midha who had said in his order that the suit by Chawla was frivolous and filed for publicity.



The court’s observation was in the light of the last year’s hearing of Chawla’s suit, which was disturbed by unknown persons who were singing Bollywood songs of films in which she had acted.

The court had directed the Delhi Police to identify the people and proceed against them under the law.