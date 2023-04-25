Days after the spectacular live event of Oscars 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for the 96th edition of the award ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Monday that the 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024. The official page of the Academy posted on Instagram saying, “Save the date. The 96th #Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the submission deadline for general categories for Oscars 2024 has been set to November 18, 2023. The preliminary voting for the shortlisted contestants will begin on December 18 with the results being announced on December 21.

The voting period for the nominations will start on January 11, 2024, and will be closed by January 16, 2024. The official nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024. The award show will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide on ABC from the Dolby Theatre.

Below is the list of key dates for the Oscars 2024:

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, November 15, 2023



Governors Awards: Saturday, November 18, 2023



Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT



Preliminary voting ends: Monday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT



Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, December 21, 2023



Eligibility period ends: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT



Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT



Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024



Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 12, 2024



Finals voting begins: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT



Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, February 23, 2024



Finals voting ends: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024

It is to be noted that the dates for the 96th Academy Awards may be changed.

Oscars 2023 was a highly anticipated phenomenal award ceremony held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Loss Angeles.

Moreover, India created history at the 95th Academy Awards by bagging two awards for the country. Naatu Naatu of the film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli bought laurel to the nation. Naatu Naatu made RRR the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the original song category. Kartiki Gonsalve’s documentary The Elephant Whispers won the award in its category making it the third Indian documentary short to be nominated for an Oscar.