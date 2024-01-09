MUMBAI: Classical music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan is no more.

Ustad Rashid Khan passed away at a hospital in Kolkata.

He was 55 years old.

Khan was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a Kolkata hospital.

His health worsened after a cerebral attack in December, and he had been on a ventilator.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that Khan’s body will be kept in a mortuary on Tuesday (January 09).

On Wednesday (January 10), Ustad Rashid Khan’s body will be taken to the Rabindra Sadan, a prominent cultural complex in Kolkata.

The classical musician will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are conducted.

“A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Ustad Rashid Khan, born on July 01, 1968 was a classical musician in the Hindustani tradition.

He belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, and was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

He was also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award, in 2022 by the Indian government in the field of Art.

He will always be remembered for his wonderful legacy in music.