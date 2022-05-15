Guwahati: Well-known dancer and choreographer Tushar Kalia took to his Instagram handle to announce his engagement with Assam’s model Triveni Barman.

Tushar, who had participated in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and was also the stage director of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, is now all set to be seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

He was also the judge of Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit.

He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Tushar on Sunday took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans by uploading pictures from his engagement ceremony. He shared two lovely pictures with his fiance Triveni Barman and wrote: “To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude”. The couple looks adorable in traditional yellow outfits.

Triveni also mentioned on her social media handle with a heart emoji: “You are the best thing that ever happened to me”

Many of their fans and friends congratulated them. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented: “Badhaiyan!”.

Assamese model Triveni Barman won Femina Miss India Assam in 2017.

28-year-old Tribeni was born and brought up in Guwahati.