Guwahati: The Mumbai Police has filed a case against the Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint made by one of the show’s actor.

The FIR has been registered under Sec 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The police have not made any arrests yet.

During a recent interview, the actor claimed that Asit Modi have repeatedly made sexual advances towards her in the past. She initially chose to ignore it as there was a fear of losing job opportunities but now she will not tolerate such nasty behaviour.

However, according to sources, Asit Modi denied all the allegations and has given his statement to the police.

The actor has filed a written complaint against the producer. Mumbai said that they have started an inquiry on the basis of the complaint.

Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj also denied all the allegations made against them.